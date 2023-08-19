Newcastle United are back in Premier League action tonight in a match that, despite being so early in the campaign, could prove to be a season definer for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to the Etihad Stadium to face reigning champions Manchester City knowing a win would be a huge statement of intent for the season ahead. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open and there’s still plenty going on around the club as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Ryan Fraser is expected to leave St James’ Park this month after falling out of favour with Eddie Howe and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has had his say on reports linking him with a move to Glasgow. Elsewhere, the imminent arrival of Lewis Hall seems to have ended speculation linking United with another reported target. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Saturday, August 19:

Celtic boss shuts down Ryan Fraser transfer links

A move to Scottish champions Celtic may not be on the cards for Ryan Fraser after all, despite widespread reports linking the Newcastle winger with a move to Glasgow’s east end. It comes after Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers gave an emphatic answer when asked about the Scotland international in a recent press confrence.

The former Liverpool boss was questioned on links to both Fraser and to Wolves’ star Daniel Podence and gave the same answer to both questions. When asked if there was ‘information’ on the two reported targets he said: “None at all.”

Newcastle United ‘pull plug’ on Tierney deal after Lewis Hall capture

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United have ended their interest in Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney with a deal for Chelsea’s Lewis Hall all but done. It is claimed that the Magpies held extensive talks with the Scotland international’s camp about a potential move to the north east this summer.