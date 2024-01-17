The latest transfer speculation from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to make their first move in the January transfer window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are reportedly set to lose one of their academy stars after a number of clubs registered an interest in forward Dylan Stephenson.

There has been widespread talk of the Magpies’ battle with Financial Fair Play and how the club could give themselves some breathing space by allowing an academy graduate to leave over the coming transfer windows.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8rijsr

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Stephenson finds himself in a far different situation to the likes of Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley, who have graduated into the Magpies first-team coming through the youth ranks at St James Park. The 21-year-old frontman is out of contract this summer and is highly unlikely to command a fee if and when he does depart the club.

NewcastleWorld have reported Stephenson’s time as a Magpie is set to come to an end over the coming days after several National League, National League North and Scottish clubs have registered their interest. Newcastle are said to be open to allowing the 21-year-old to depart on loan or in a permanent move, with either option effectively bringing an end to his time with his boyhood club as he enters the final months of his current contract.

Although Stephenson is yet to make a competitive appearance at senior level for United, he did make a mark with the Magpies first team when he came off the bench to score in a 5-0 win in a mid-season friendly against Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in December 2022.

Speaking after the win, Stephenson told the club website: "Joining the academy at the age of 14, I never thought I'd come all this way and to score my first goal for Newcastle United is an unbelievable moment. Getting my first goal for the first-team gives me a massive boost of confidence. In the near future, hopefully I can be involved in some cup competitions and it would be another good moment for my family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first loan move of his career was secured just a month later and Stephenson racked up a first senior competitive goal when he scored for Scottish Championship club Hamilton Academical in a 1-0 win against Partick Thistle. That proved to be the only goal of Stephenson’s time north of the border and he returned to Tyneside during the summer to feature for the Magpies Under-21s in several pre-season friendlies.