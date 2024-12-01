Newcastle United ‘desperate’ to frustrate Arsenal transfer following summer interest

Arsenal continue to be linked with Newcastle United’s talisman Alexander Isak.

Isak finished last season as Newcastle United’s top scorer in all competitions with only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer scoring more goals in the Premier League than the Swedish international. That form had led to great speculation that he may leave St James’ Park with Arsenal among the clubs credited with an interest in him.

However, the Gunners did not firm up their interest into a bid and instead turned their attention towards RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko - one that ultimately ended in frustration as he opted to stay at the Bundesliga club.

However, with the January transfer window just around the corner, speculation surrounding Isak’s future has made headlines yet again with The Athletic reporting that the 25-year-old is the exact type of forward that Mikel Arteta would want to bolster Arsenal’s attacking options. Unsurprisingly, though, the Magpies are very reluctant to see Isak leave the club, particularly midway through the season.

The Gunners were reminded of Isak’s quality when he netted a brilliant header against them last month as the Magpies secured a 1-0 win over Arteta’s side. Isak ghosted into the area between two centre-halves and met a superb first-time Anthony Gordon cross to power home a header past a desperate David Raya - a goal that marked the third successive game he would score in at that point having previously netted in two consecutive matches against Chelsea.

Whilst his future has been a talking point for a number of months, Isak has spoken of his desire to stay at St James’ Park and be a part of the ‘project’:

“I came here for the project.” Isak said back in April. “I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish the season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.

He continued: “I don’t want to entertain these types of questions and rumours. As I said, I love playing and we have important games [to come], my focus is there and wanting to do good for the team.”

Isak started Newcastle United’s draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, but was withdrawn a little over 20 minutes into the game after picking up an injury.