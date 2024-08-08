Newcastle United display three new sponsors on Sela Weekender advertising boards
Although the Sela Weekender does not have an official sub-sponsor after Visit Malta sponsored the Sela Cup last summer, three new companies could be seen on Newcastle United’s advertising boards at the new media centre next to the club’s training ground.
Eddie Howe is speaking to the media ahead of the friendly matches against Girona and Brest at St James’ Park this weekend. Fresh sponsors on the Sela Weekender advertising boards included Japanese entertainment company Konami, Italian bank Banco BPM and shipping company, MSC.
The sponsors feature alongside existing club partners Adidas, Sela, Fun88 and Noon.
Banco BPM, MSC and Konami all have commercial ties with AC Milan, who face Newcastle United Women at St James’ Park on Saturday.
When asked about sponsorship for the Sela Cup, Newcastle's chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone told The Gazette: “Visit Malta are actually sponsoring a pre-season game in Tottenham this year.
“The Visit Malta sponsor was quite opportune and was great engagement but it's not usual to have a sub-sponsor - it's already sponsored by Sela.
“We're obviously working on all fronts to grow the club commercially and that involves continually looking to bring new sponsors in.”
