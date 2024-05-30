Newcastle are interested in signing a forward in the last year of his contract.

Newcastle United are hoping to sign another striker in the summer, according to reports.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has recently emerged as a potential target for the Magpies in the summer transfer window as Newcastle United look to bolster their attacking options.

As it stands, Newcastle’s attack consists of Swedish striker Alexander Isak who scored an impressive 21 league goals from 30 matches last term, and fellow striker Callum Wilson, who fired in nine goals in an injury-hit campaign which only saw him make 20 appearances.

Telegraph Sport reporter Luke Edwards understands that Calvert-Lewin could arrive as a younger alternative to Wilson, whose career in recent months has been blighted by injuries.

Calvert-Lewin himself has struggled with injuries, but at 27 years of age is seen as much younger alternative to Wilson who at 32 years of age is approaching the twilight years of his career.

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope understands that Howe, who also worked with Wilson at Bournemouth, is determined to keep hold of the forward - but the hierarchy are considering selling him due to his age and the fact that he is in the final year of his contract.

Wilson remains the club’s second top scorer of the Premier League era with 47 - putting him ahead of the likes of Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley.

Like Wilson, Calvert-Lewin is in the final year of his contract and although the Liverpool Echo claims Everton are keen to tie him down to a long-term contract, it is understood that the club will look to sell him in the summer if he doesn’t agree a new deal rather than allowing him to move on a free transfer.

On paper a move for Calvert-Lewin is understood to be feasible, though Hope understands that a move to bring him in is not currently a priority for the Magpies - adding that the pursuit of a right winger, a centre back and a goalkeeper is viewed as a greater need.

The Mail Sport reporter told Sky Sports News: “I think Eddie Howe’s preference is to try and keep Callum Wilson this summer. He sees a greater need elsewhere in the squad, notably right wing, perhaps a new goalkeeper and centre halves as well.