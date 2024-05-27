Newcastle United double transfer grows closer after Leeds United defeat & £100m claim
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan Fraser could be back playing Premier League football next season, but not with Newcastle United.
The 30-year-old winger scored eight goals in 44 games while on loan at Southampton during the 2023-24 season. Fraser had previously been frozen out of the Newcastle first team and was deemed surplus to requirements before leaving on loan last summer.
After a successful loan spell at St Mary’s, the former Bournemouth man will be on the move again this summer. Fraser is hoping to secure a permanent move away from Newcastle and join Southampton, a deal that has a much higher chance of coming to fruition now The Saints will be playing Premier League football next season.
Fraser played 70 minutes of Southampton’s 1-0 Championship Play-Off Final win over Leeds United at Wembley on Sunday with former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong netting the winner.
Speaking earlier in the season, Southampton manager Russell Martin said: “Would I like to make it permanent? Yes. The chance of that happening I think, because of the finances involved, the timing and his situation, is low.
“I don’t know if it will be feasible right now but he just needs to keep doing what he is doing, he is in a really good place and enjoying it. We will see but I am pretty sure he would love to stay here beyond this season.”
Fraser has publicly accepted his career at Newcastle is over. But now Southampton are back in the Premier League at the first attempt, funds to sign the winger permanently could be unlocked with The Magpies willing to accept a cut-price deal to get Fraser off their books permanently.
“I think my time at Newcastle is done now,” Fraser admitted. “I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.”
Southampton’s Play-Off win could also have an impact on Newcastle’s incoming transfers with Leeds’ failure to earn promotion seeing them have to raise around £100million in player sales.
Championship Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville is reportedly on the club’s radar along with the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool. The 22-year-old winger made his Premier League debut for Leeds at St James’ Park in 2021 and ends the 2023-24 season having scored 21 goals He often plays on the left-wing for Leeds but is also capable of playing on the right, an area Newcastle are actively looking to strengthen this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.