Newcastle have been without Emil Krafth and Joe Willock throughout pre-season due to respective ACL and hamstring injuries. While Krafth is back in training following the serious injury picked up last August, Willock’s hamstring injury picked up at the back end of the 2022-23 campaign has proven more serious than initially thought.

Fortunately, there are no other major concerns heading into the new campaign as it stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re getting everyone back to full fitness around the same time,” Howe said. “The only two players who will definitely be missing the start of the season are Emil Krafth and Joe Willock.

“But fingers crossed everyone else could be okay.”

The Magpies welcomed Sean Longstaff back in the Sela Cup over the weekend following a groin injury picked up last month. But Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo sat out the final friendly matches due to injury.

Schar was withdrawn with a hamstring issue in the second Premier League Summer Series match against Chelsea and hasn’t been seen in action since. Manquillo also missed the Fiorentina and Villarreal matches due to a ‘groin complaint’.

Neither injury is thought to be serious with Schar set to return to full training ahead of the season opener, though he remains a slight doubt for the Villa match along with Manquillo.

The Magpies will be boosted by the addition of right-back Tino Livramento, who completed his £35million move from Southampton on Tuesday.