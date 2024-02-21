Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Say it quietly, Newcastle United's injury crisis is showing some signs of clearing up.

While Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Joelinton remain sidelined for extended periods, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock are nearing returns from respective groin and Achilles injuries. Harvey Barnes is also back starting Premier League matches after almost five months out.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson are showing positive signs after getting back out on the grass at Darsley Park. Anderson hasn't been seen for Newcastle since a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in October while Targett suffered a serious hamstring injury shortly afterwards.

Anderson's stress fracture in his back and Targett's hamstring surgery have sidelined the duo for almost four months this season. But there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel with both players due back in training within the next week.

It's unlikely Anderson or Targett will be back available for the trip to Arsenal this Saturday (8pm kick-off) and the FA Cup visit to Blackburn Rovers next Tuesday may also come too soon for the duo after serious injury blows.