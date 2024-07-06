Newcastle United duo set for England v Switzerland start - key man to miss out again
Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar are set to square-off against each other in Dusseldorf tonight - but Anthony Gordon will seemingly have to settle for a spot on Gareth Southgate’s substitutes bench again. Trippier and Schar have started every game so far in Germany and are expected to retain their places this evening.
Schar has predominantly played on the right of a back three alongside Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Torino’s Ricardo Rodriguez. That defensive unit has been very solid so far this summer, conceding just three goals as well as keeping a clean sheet against holders Italy in the Round of 16.
Whilst Switzerland have been one of the tournament’s most impressive teams, England have failed to live up to expectations, despite still being unbeaten and just one win away from a third semi-final in their last four major tournament appearances. Southgate’s side have been uninspiring in their four outings in Germany - but a radical change of formation could solve those issues this evening.
Southgate will reportedly select a back-three with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ezri Konsa as his centre-backs. Bukayo Saka will act as a left wing-back with Trippier set to start on the opposite flank - despite calls to reinstate Trent Alexander-Arnold to the starting line-up.
Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo will reportedly start in the middle of midfield with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden playing behind Harry Kane. Many England supporters have called for such a change from Southgate, but to do it in a quarter-final is a big risk - one that may pay dividends if it can catch their opponents by surprise.
However, this formation and system change means Gordon will once again be forced to watch on from the sidelines. Despite a brilliant season for his club and playing a starring role as England Under-21’s captured the U21 European Championship last summer, Gordon has made just one cameo appearance in Germany this summer. That came in the dying stages of their 0-0 draw against Slovenia.
