Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fabian Schar has issued a hands-off warning to England amid rumours the FA could turn to Eddie Howe to become Gareth Southgate’s successor.

Schar and Switzerland will face England in Dusseldorf tonight (5pm kick-off) with a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals on the line. The Swiss have been very impressive during the tournament so far and scored a comfortable victory over holders Italy in their Round of 16 match.

England, meanwhile, have disappointed and needed a very late equaliser from Jude Bellingham against Slovakia to keep their tournament alive last time out. The Three Lions are just one game away from a third semi-final in their last four major tournaments, however, they will be hoping to put in a better performance against Switzerland as rumours surrounding Southgate’s future as manager continue to swirl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Middlesbrough man may leave his role as England manager no matter what happens this summer in Germany - and if that does happen, then Eddie Howe has been named as a potential successor. Howe is seemingly viewed as a preferred candidate by the FA, but Schar has revealed he wants to see the 46-year-old stay at St James’ Park.

Schar said: “I actually hope he will stay at Newcastle. Because if you see the work he has done at Newcastle over the last few years, he has a lot of quality and knows how to handle a big club and a big team.

“For myself as well, he has done so well. I am really happy to have him as manager. Hopefully he stays at Newcastle, that is the only thing I can think of.”

England could play a different system against Switzerland tonight, with a back-three and wing-backs being tipped as a potential option for Southgate. Such a radical change is a big risk for Southgate, but Schar is anticipating a tough game no matter what in Dusseldorf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter how they have played, they are in the quarter-finals,’ said Schar. ‘They can hurt their opponents at any time, so we need to be prepared for that.