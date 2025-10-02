Anthony Gordon scored two penalties as Newcastle United beat Union SG 4-0 in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday night.

Anthony Gordon took his Champions League tally for the season to three goals after scoring two penalties in Newcastle United’s 4-0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring in the match at Lotto Park as Sandro Tonali’s effort was flicked in by the German forward. On the stroke of half-time, Anthony Elanga won a penalty that was converted by Gordon.

The England winger then made it 3-0 with a second penalty after a VAR handball check. Substitute Harvey Barnes completed the convincing win with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

It was Newcastle’s biggest ever Champions League win as Eddie Howe’s side bounced back from a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in their opening group phase match a fortnight ago. Gordon scored a consolation goal in that game late on with his brace against Union SG, taking his tally to three in two Champions League games this season.

Gordon is now joint with Shola Ameobi and Tino Asprilla as Newcastle’s second-highest goalscorer in the Champions League behind Alan Shearer with six.

NUFC penalty taker confirmed

The sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool and the departure of Callum Wilson over the summer meant Newcastle’s penalty taker role was up for grabs this season.

Gordon had previously taken penalties in Isak and Wilson’s bsence, as had Fabian Schar. But with Schar not on the pitch when the penalties were awarded, Gordon took the ball and converted from the spot.

That was despite Nick Woltemade visibly wanting to take the penalties to add to his opening goal.

But head coach Howe confirmed after the game that Gordon is Newcastle’s official penalty taker this season.

“Yeah, I think Anthony's been practising them a lot,” Howe said. “He's been working very hard on his routine. You can see that he's very focused. I was really pleased with how he took the two penalties.And I think when you see someone as dedicated as he's been towards that, yeah, no hesitation in giving him that role.”

On Woltemade wanting the penalties, Howe added: “I love it! The best strikers I’ve worked with want to score. Even if there is a directive, they don’t care! They want to score. They want that responsibility. I’ve got no issue with that at all.”