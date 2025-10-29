Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Eddie Howe has some big decisions to make when he names his starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup game.

Eddie Howe revealed that there will be an element of rotation to his starting XI when Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur tonight, but is determined to see his side progress and continue their defence of the Carabao Cup.

Just four days on from their last-gasp win over Fulham in the Premier League, Howe’s side return to St James’ Park for another clash against top-flight opponents when Thomas Frank brings his Spurs side to Tyneside. The Magpies defeated Bradford City in the previous round of this competition but know they will have to be at their best to book their spot in a fourth-successive Carabao Cup quarter final.

An opportunity to impress Howe tonight awaits a section of Newcastle United’s squad ahead of their upcoming Premier League and Champions League matches. Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur tonight:

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI

Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale’s only appearance so far this season came in the last round of this competition. Whilst Nick Pope has been in brilliant form this season, he could be rested for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

Emil Krafth

Krafth hasn’t started a game this season but Howe may look to rest Kieran Trippier tonight. If that is the case, then the Swedish international may be handed a start.

Fabian Schar

Schar looked very solid against Fulham at the weekend and with Sven Botman unlikely to be risked tonight could return to the starting XI.

Malick Thiaw

Thiaw has been brilliant since joining Newcastle United and may be asked to play alongside Schar against Spurs.

Dan Burn

Lewis Hall’s continued absence means that Burn could, once again, deputise at left-back.

Bruno Guimaraes

One school of thought suggests that Guimaraes may be rested tonight ahead of two important Premier League matches and a Champions League game. However, we’re predicting the Brazilian to start tonight in his favoured role.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali was a substitute on Saturday as he recovered from illness. If he’s fully fit, he could regain a starting spot against Spurs.

Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey has yet to nail down a spot in Howe’s starting XI, but could be given that opportunity tonight. An impressive performance will certainly give his new head coach something to consider ahead of their upcoming matches.

Anthony Elanga

Elanga would love to grab a goal tonight and end his long run without one for his new club. Spurs will sit in and be hard to beat, but Elanga could pop up with a bit of magic that unlocks the defence.

Nick Woltemade

Whilst Howe was quick to praise Will Osula during his pre-match press conference, we’re predicting that Woltemade gets another start with Osula ready and primed to replace him from the bench if the German is afforded a chance to rest.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes came off the bench to score twice against Benfica and played a big role in their late win over Fulham. Could he be given a chance to impress from the off tonight?