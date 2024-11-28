The eight-time international has been in dazzling form in Ligue 1 this season

Newcastle United have kick-started discussions over an exciting January move for highly-rated Champions League winger Eliesse Ben Seghir of AS Monaco, according to reports.

The Chronicle suggest Magpies sporting director Mitchell is a massive fan of the 19-year-old, who emerged through the AS Monaco academy during the Englishman’s time in a similar role at the Stade Louis II stadium.

Mitchell is keen to make his mark on the club’s recruitment strategy and has hinted in the past that he has a strong desire to target the very best talents that the European market has to offer.

The 43-year-old told the Shields Gazette in September after a subdued summer window: "Should our scouting and recruitment be driven more extensively with a wider reaching net? It definitely should be because this is becoming a really nuanced space now, when you just can't capitally fund everything every year and buying loads of players at peak age and peak price.

“Of course it needs to be, and that's the responsibility of me, the scouting team, the recruitment team and Eddie. To do that, to look at that. Is it fit for purpose? It's kind of the next phase of the growth of this project. We have to become better in this area of expertise, and there's a skill.”

Ben Seghir is a product of Monaco’s esteemed youth academy and a rising star in France’s top division. He made his first team debut in 2022 when he was just 17-years-old and has been an increasingly important member of the The Red and Whites side ever since.

The tricky winger has a record of 11 goals and eight assists in 54 appearances across all competitions for the eight-time French champions and has now established himself as one of the first names on manager Adi Hütter’s teamsheet in both the league and Europe.

The eight-time Morocco international has started 13 of his side’s 17 games this term and has registered four goals and three assists in the process - including a brilliant goal in the Champions League last time out in a 3-2 defeat to Portuguese giants Benfica.

Ben Seghir has played the majority of his young career as either a left winger or a central attacking midfield player, but is also blessed with the ability to play as a centre forward when called upon due to his excellent movement in the final third.

The youngsters is currently under contract at AS Monaco until 2027 and is reported by Transfermarkt as having a value of around £18m, which would put him well within Eddie Howe’s price range. That said, transfer fees are usually well in excess of a player’s estimated market.