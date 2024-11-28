Eddie Howe told how to solve striker dilemma as key man fit to face Crystal Palace

Newcastle United face a trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday and will have one of their key players in contention for the clash with Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson made his first appearance in a matchday squad this season on Monday night, tasting his first bit of action as a second half substitute as the Magpies searched for a route back into the game. It had been a frustrating few months for the striker who was injured in pre-season and before Monday night had made just six appearances in all competitions for Newcastle United in 2024.

Speaking about Wilson’s injury last month, Howe admitted that both the club and player were being cautious in ensuring there was minimal risk of further problems once he was reintroduced to the team: “He’s doing ok, he’s building his load again,” Howe said ahead of their win over Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was no real injury but a feeling in his body he couldn't push as hard as he wanted to push and needs to push to play at this level. Physically you have to be perfect at this level.”

Wilson’s presence on the bench on Monday night was a great boost for the Magpies and the striker confirmed that he felt good and that he is ready to go again when his side make the trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday. Whilst a start at the weekend may be slightly beyond him right now, Wilson is building to eventually push Alexander Isak for a starting spot and give his head coach a headache once the pair are both fit.

Asked by the Gazette whether he could play alongside Isak or whether it was a competition between himself and the Swedish international for one spot, Wilson responded: “I think we’re different players with different profiles.

“When the manager sees fit I’m guessing he will play us both together, when he doesn’t he will play one or the other. There’s a lot of games coming up where we’re going to need rotation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The key is having us both fit at the same time as we haven’t had that in a long time. Ultimately, we probably both need that for when he starts they can rotate myself on and vice-versa to share the load for goals and minutes.”