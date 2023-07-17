Newcastle United continue to be a dominant presence on the transfer market as they look for more potential suitors to bolster their squad this summer. Some high-profile names have appeared on Eddie Howe’s radar over the last few days and we’re here to give you the latest on these rumours.

Newcastle in for Harry Maguire

After confirming that he will no longer be serving as Manchester United captain, more rumours surrounding Harry Maguire’s future in red have emerged. The centre-back has fallen heavily out of favour under Erik ten Hag and while he still has two years left on his contract, his exit has been linked as United look to raise summer funds.

According to Football Insider, Maguire has hit the radar of Newcastle as clubs start to enquire about signing him this window. The Magpies do face competition from West Ham though, who are looking to bring in a new central defender. The England international would need to take a pay cut though, as his reported £180,000 per week salary is out of both clubs’ budgets.

Man United have already accepted they will make quite a loss on the sale of Maguire, as they are willing to let him leave for less than half of the £80 million they bought him for in 2019.

West Ham midfielder on the radar

Speaking of West Ham, Newcastle are keeping their eye on their midfield as Lucas Paquetá has emerged as a player of interest. According to 6foot2, the Toon have enquired about the Brazilian who only joined the Irons last summer, but he has recently changed agents and his new appointment could be looking to facilitate a move this window.