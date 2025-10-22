Newcastle United star signs 'secret' extension to current deal amid new contract talk

There was some surprise breaking news coming out of Newcastle United on Wednesday lunchtime.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali reportedly extended his Magpies contract by another 12 months during his lengthy ban for breaching betting regulations.

The Italy international became one of the most high-profile signings of United’s modern era when he swapped life at boyhood club AC Milan for a big money move to Tyneside in 2023 and was viewed as a ‘Champions League-ready’ addition as Eddie Howe’s men prepared for their return to European football’s top table.

After scoring on his debut in a big home win against Aston Villa, Tonali was starting to settle into life at St James Park when he was hit with a 10-month ban and that mean his first season in black and white was brought to a premature end. However, since returning in a Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest in the early weeks of last season, Tonali has become a key figure within Howe’s side and is now viewed as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

That has brought suggestions a number of top clubs from across Europe have been monitoring his performances in recent months - but the Daily Mail have now reported Tonali has ‘effectively tied himself to Newcastle until 2030’ after putting pen-to-paper on a one-year extension to the original contract he signed when he joined the Magpies just over two years ago.

His hard work and quality in and out of possession has made the former AC Milan man a popular figure amongst United supporters and there are some who now view him as one of the best midfielders in European football. His performance in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool played an integral role in helping Newcastle end their long wait for major domestic silverware and there is an acceptance that holding on to players of his calibre will help the PIF-led owners at St James Park realise their lofty ambitions for the coming years.

The move will also be a big boost for Howe, who has always been wholesome in his praise of a midfielder he admitted he had fallen in love with prior to the completion of his move to Tyneside.

Sandro Tonali (left) and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Speaking after last month’s win against Wolves, the Magpies boss said: “I think that he covered every blade. He was putting out a lot of fires on transitions for us. I think he has done that superbly well. Sometimes it’s not necessarily a quality that registers immediately.

“But the number of times that he reads the game, reads where the ball’s going to drop and he’s there first, then you realise it’s a massive skill of his. His athleticism, his speed. So defensively, I think Sandro is one of the reasons why we have been so strong. But of course, the other side of his game, his use of the ball and his creativity, nearly scored a great goal for us [against Wolves]. I thought it was a great performance.”

The unexpected move to tie down Tonali for another 12 months will come as a welcome boost for everyone connected with Newcastle after the events of the summer that saw Alexander Isak agitate for a move away from St James Park on the back of reports claiming he felt promises over a potential new and improved deal were broken. Although there is no suggestion Tonali has received an increase in wages with his contract extension, The Mail also claim an improved deal could be still be discussed and there is recognition the midfielder is ‘deserving the reward his performances have merited, providing he wants a new contract’.

