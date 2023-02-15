Newcastle United ‘watch’ £75m Man Utd target as defender nears decision on future

Newcastle United are one of several clubs reportedly monitoring the progress of Mason Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea.

The England midfielder will enter the final 12 months of his current contract at Stamford Bridge and has been in talks over an extension for almost a year. However, this week has brought reports that discussions have ‘stalled’ and the Telegraph have reported the Blues are ‘resigned’ to losing their academy graduate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Mount of Chelsea reacts after Joe Willock of Newcastle United scored their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After spending time on loan at Derby County and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, Mount penned a five-year deal in the summer of 2019 and made his competitive Chelsea debut in a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United just under a month later.

A first senior goal for his boyhood club arrived in the second game of the season in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City and Mount has gone on to become an integral figure at Stamford Bridge. As is stands, the attacking midfielder has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 189 appearances in all competitions.

However, there are now serious doubt over his long-term future with Chelsea and 90Min have reported Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keeping an eye on his situation with a view to a summer move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his future before representing England at the World Cup Finals last year, Mount said: “I have always been so focused on my football since I was in the academy,” Mount said, amid the speculation over his future. “I know now there is a lot more media focus on me, but I do not look too much into that. I block it out.”

Mount is not the only Blues player set to move into the final year of his contract this summer with Mateo Kovacic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang all finding themselves in the same situation.

Magpies target close to decision on future

Newcastle are set to ‘intensify’ their efforts to sign Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutch international is out of contract at the end of the season and there are no signs he will extend his five-year stay at the San Siro. A whole host of clubs have been linked with a move for the 31-year-old with Sevilla, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Leicester City and Nice all said to retain an interest in the experienced centre-back.