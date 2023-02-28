Pundit applauds ‘brilliant’ Newcastle United fans as Magpies target signs new deal

It is only days since Newcastle United were left heartbroken when they were beaten in the Carabao Cup final but now they have to quickly turn their attentions to the Premier League. The Magpies will take on Manchester City this weekend.

Newcastle will need to beat the odds to take all three points against City if they are to keep their top four hopes alive. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit four points below Tottenham Hotspur after failing to win in the top flight in over a month.

Here are the latest headlines from St. James’ Park...

Micah Richards praises fans

Micah Richards has praised the ‘brilliant’ Newcastle United fans after their Carabao Cup final loss. The Geordies flocked to Wembley Stadium in their tens of thousands and put on a terrific display even when the game came to a close.

One half of Wembley was full of black and white flags as the full-time whistle was blown, with a majority of the supporters remaining to sound their appreciation for the team after the match.

Speaking on The Monday Night Club on BBC Five Live, Richards said: “Newcastle United are on track for where they need to be and they should be proud of what they have achieved so far.

“I think the next step is going to be expectation levels, you have just got to be realistic and I think Newcastle fans are being realistic. If you look at the fans and how many fans stayed and clapped the players at the end, it was absolutely brilliant to see.”

Magpies target signs new deal

Newcastle United transfer target Mathus Franca has signed a new deal with Flamengo. The Magpies were heavily linked with the teenager during the January transfer window but a move failed to materialise.

The 18-year-old was impressed for Flamengo since making his debut in December 2021 and has netted nine goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances. Franca’s form attracted attention from Newcastle, as well as a number of top clubs across Europe.