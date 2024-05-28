Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League transfer news: Everton have reportedly shown interest in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be on the move again this summer with Everton reportedly emerging as a potential destination for him. Phillips endured a difficult loan spell at the London Stadium with West Ham during the second-half of the season, making just eight appearances for the Hammers during his time at the club.

Phillips seemingly has no future at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola and may be allowed to leave the club again on a temporary basis this summer. According to Sky Sports, Everton have registered an interest in the midfielder and that could be a move that allows Phillips to get back to playing regular first-team football.

If a move for Phillips is sanctioned by the Toffees, however, that could open the door for a potential departure from the club with Newcastle United possibly one of the teams set to benefit from that.

Kalvin Phillips’ January window and West Ham loan spell

As mentioned, Phillips struggled to make an impact at West Ham, making just eight appearances in the league before an injury ended his season early. Newcastle United were interested in signing him during the window, but a mix of financial reasons and interest from the Hammers meant a move for him was not viable at that time.

Newcastle United’s interest in Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has impressed whilst at the Toffees and has been linked with a move away from the club. With the proposed takeover of the club continuing to stall, Everton may be forced into selling some of their key assets this summer with Onana chief among those that would fetch a sizeable transfer fee.

Newcastle United were linked with a move for the Belgian international back in January and are reportedly admirers of the 22-year-old. Financial restrictions made a move for Onana - and Phillips - impossible during the winter window, but they are expected to spend more this summer.

