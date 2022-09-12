Newcastle United ‘eye’ PSG-linked wonderkid as Leeds United 'favourites’ to sign ex-Celtic starlet
The transfer window may have closed, but Premier League teams are still trying to strengthen their squads.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s park and beyond:
Newcastle interested in Brazilian ‘wonderkid’
Vasco de Gama midfielder Andrey Santos could be set for a big-money move to Europe with some of the continent’s biggest clubs interested in his services.
Newcastle, PSG and Barcelona have all reportedly shown interest in signing Santos - but the Brazilian club won’t allow the 18-year-old to leave cheaply.
According to reports from iNews, Santos will command a fee of £30million and Newcastle would be prepared to meet that price.
However, as they saw during their protracted, and ultimately unsuccessful, pursuit of Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle still have some way to go to match the pulling power of the European elite.

Wolves secure Costa signing
Wolves have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a free transfer. Wolves moved for Costa after new signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury on his debut for the club.
Costa, 33, most recently played in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro but has been without a club since January.
Leeds ‘favourites’ for ex-Celtic ‘keeper
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Leeds United have been made favourites to sign former Celtic goalkeeper Rory Mahady.Mahady has left Celtic after nine years with the club and although both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown an interest in him, it appears that it will be at the West Yorkshire club where the 16-year-old signs his first professional contract.