Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga this summer.

The Magpies have previously shown interest in the Swedish international and were linked with a move for him before he moved to the City Ground last summer. Forest paid around £15m to sign Elanga from Manchester United, who repaid their faith with five goals and nine assists last season - a haul that included two assists against Newcastle United on Boxing Day as well as a goal during Newcastle’s 3-2 triumph at the City Ground in February.

And after a bright first campaign with Forest, Elanga has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in a deal that could see Elliot Anderson head the other way. Anderson was set for a breakthrough campaign last season, but a freak back injury saw him sidelined for four months midway through the campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have PSR concerns to deal with and a deal for Elanga and Anderson could be one way they are able to ensure they comply with these rules. Much like the deal Everton and Aston Villa completed that saw youngsters Lewis Dobbin and Tim Iroegbunam head in either direction, Anderson and Elanga could provide both clubs with a short-term profit which allows them to comply with PSR.

This transfer would not be a like for like swap, however, with Elanga predominantly playing as a winger whilst Anderson is a more natural attacking midfielder who can play on the wing. A teammate of Alexander Isak at international level, Elanga has a bright future in the game and has been tipped by none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be a star of the future.

On Elanga, Ibrahimovic said: “A great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger.