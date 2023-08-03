Aston Villa come calling at St James' Park in the first Premier League fixture of the season in just over a week but it appears transfer dealings at Newcastle United are far from done.

Eddie Howe continues to be linked with moves for Serie A stars and those closer to home.

Here's your Thursday morning transfer rumour update.

Crystal Palace star could be Newcastle United deadline day deal

Talk of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen completing a move to Newcastle United has cooled since links were first reported earlier this summer, but it appears that deal is not off the table.

Rumours suggested that the Eagles would demand a lofty £40 million for the 27-year-old who is capable at centre-back and right-back, more than double the £17 million the London club paid for the star in 2021.

Joachim Andersen has been lined up as an alternative to Nathan Collins.

That sum was likely to dissuade Eddie Howe from a move but now Guardian Sport journalist Ed Aarons claims that a fee has not yet been discussed. The Magpies could be looking at Andersen as a last-minute option should other moves for defenders not come off.

Aarons wrote : "Still no official approaches for Joachim Andersen despite Newcastle and Tottenham's interest in Palace defender. Could be one that goes to the wire.."

£25m Newcastle United target to choose Bournemouth

Newcastle United linked star Alex Scott has elected to choose Bournemouth on a £25 million deal and bring a close to an ongoing summer transfer saga.

The Magpies are one of many clubs linked with a move for the 19-year-old, who earnt comparisons with Manchester City man Jack Grealish during a standout season at Bristol City last term.

Eddie Howe appears to have spent his summer chasing other midfield targets, but will no doubt have been keeping an eye on the young talent.