Both Newcastle United and Arsenal were linked with a move for Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda in January after an impressive campaign in La Liga. Aged just 18, the Spaniard had an impressive season and was expected to leave Valladolid this summer, however, with less than a month of the summer transfer window left, the teenager is still contracted to Paulo Pezzolano’s side.

And whilst the Gunners have reportedly ‘revived’ their interest in Fresneda this summer after failing to secure his signature during the winter window, it now appears that they will face stiff competition from Barcelona. Reports in Spain suggest that the La Liga champions have shown interest in the defender amid Ousmane Dembele’s imminent departure to PSG.