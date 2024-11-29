The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United will come face-to-face with one of their main targets from a frustrating summer transfer window when they visit Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies are known admirers of Eagles centre-back Marc Guehi and are believed to have made three unsuccessful offers to lure the defender to Tyneside during the close-season. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will revisit their interest in Guehi during the January transfer window and there have been contrasting reports over the Magpies desire to add to their defensive ranks throughout the first month of the new year.

With Sven Botman now closing in on a return to fitness after he suffered a serious knee injury that brought a premature end to his second season with Newcastle and club captain Jamaal Lascelles expected to return in early February, there have been suggestions the Magpies may well look to strengthen elsewhere within their squad. However, there have also been reports stating their interest in Guehi remains very much alive and that the England international remains high on the agenda.

Speaking about the defender in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to South London, Magpies manager Howe said: "I'd like to think we know about everyone. That is regardless of the player and opponent. It is very difficult to comment too deeply (on Guehi). Marc is somebody we respect. He is a very good player."

With thoughts now turning towards the January transfer window, TEAMtalk have reported Newcastle face ‘solid competition’ from Chelsea, who are said to be keen to take the defender back to Stamford Bridge almost three and a half years after they allowed him to join Palace in a reported £19m deal.

Significantly, the agreement that was found during the summer of 2021 is now said to have contained clauses that will give the Blues an advantage over Newcastle in the race to sign the 24-year-old centre-back. The report reveals Chelsea are ‘in a strong position’ to sign Guehi because of his ‘love for the club’ and the fact the Blues have first refusal to match any offers that should be made for the defender.