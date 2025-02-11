Callum Wilson made his first start and scored his first goal of the season against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The former Bournemouth man has had to be patient this term with injury issues plaguing him throughout the campaign. Saturday’s start at St Andrew’s was just the fifth time that Wilson had been named in a matchday squad since the end of last season.

Having gone nine months without a goal since netting during a 4-1 win at Turf Moor last May, he returned to doing what he does best as he poked home a poacher’s effort to nudge Newcastle into the lead during a chaotic first-half in the Midlands. Whilst he will be keen to remain fit and finish the season strongly, Wilson’s long-term future on Tyneside remains unknown.

Callum Wilson’s Newcastle United contract situation

Wilson’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he would leave the club as a free agent if no new contract is agreed. The 32-year-old most recently signed an extension in September 2023, one he was ‘delighted’ to get agreed.

"I'm delighted to extend my time here.” Wilson said at the time. “It's a fantastic football club, I've been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club's going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it's nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

"We've got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can't wait to be around for the next few years.”

Extension clause reports

Within that new deal that Wilson signed 16-months ago, it is believed that Newcastle United inserted an option to be able to extend his contract by a further year. This is something that they have done regularly in recent times with Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar both seeing their contracts be extended by a further season in recent times.

What has Eddie Howe said about Wilson?

Speaking about the striker following Saturday’s FA Cup win against Birmingham City, Howe described having Wilson back as ‘like a new signing’. “He's such an important player and he does take the burden off Alex, which is so important as well,” Howe said. “He's a massive player for us. He's got physical attributes, he understands the game, his game management is second to none.

“And he can score goals, which is such a rare commodity. And we don't have a lot of attacking players at the moment, so getting Callum back is like a new signing for us.”

Seven other players ‘set to leave’ Newcastle United

Along with Wilson, seven other players are set to leave Tyneside as free agents this summer as it stands. They include back-up goalkeepers John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie as well as out-of-favour Jamal Lewis.

Martin Dubravka, who was heavily-linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the winter window, also has just a few months left on his current deal. Jamaal Lascelles, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, is also out of contract this summer.

Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth also have just a couple of months left on their current contracts at St James’ Park.

