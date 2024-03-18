Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are understood to be considering a return to the United States for a pre-season tour.

The Magpies played in Atlanta, Philadelphia and New Jersey last season as part of the Premier League Summer Series which saw them face Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion. While plans for a 2024 Premier League Summer Series have been cancelled, Newcastle could still return to the United States.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside sources at Newcastle have stressed any pre-season destination will be 'commercially driven', with a return to the United States deemed a likely potential destination. A tour of Asia would also fit Newcastle's pre-season ambitions as the club looks to secure some high-profile friendly matches in late July, just as they did last season.

Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa have already confirmed pre-season tours of the USA. Newcastle already have one post-season friendly planned as they face Tottenham Hotspur in Melbourne on May 22.

The pre-season training camp in Austria in the summer of 2022 was well received by the players and coaching staff but a return would not be prioritised by the club's hierarchy due to the lack of commercial opportunities.

Newcastle must increase its commercial revenue in order to continue to comply with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules and unlock the freedom to spend more in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad