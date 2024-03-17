Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United now face ten games to save their season after they exited the FA Cup on a disappointing night at the Etihad Stadium. Two deflected goals from Bernardo Silva in the first half meant although they put in a spirited second half display, Eddie Howe’s side yet again tasted cup quarter final defeat.

The Magpies now turn their attention towards the Premier League and the ten huge games left to come in their battle to qualify for continental competition again. Qualifying for European football would not only boost their transfer coffers and allow them to attract players with the prospect of European football, it will also aid their hopes to keep hold of some of their star players - chiefly Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Guimaraes has been one of few shining lights this term but with that form comes plenty of attention from elsewhere. PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona have long been touted as potential destinations whilst Manchester City have become the latest club to be credited with an interest in the Brazilian.

A release clause could mean Newcastle are powerless to resist bids for Guimaraes this summer and City boss, Pep Guardiola, has recently revealed his admiration of the Brazilian. On Guimaraes, he said: “He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball. At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up. I’m sure he’s part of the project for the next years. Definitely.”