Fabrizio Romano believes Noni Madueke’s situation at Stamford Bridge could be ‘one to watch’ this summer amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies will look to strengthen at right wing this summer, with Madueke one of a handful of names to be linked with a move to St James’ Park. The former PSV Eindhoven man has a lot of competition for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge and with the Blues having confirmed the signing of Wolves’ Pedro Neto over the weekend - Madueke will find it tough to break into Enzo Maresca’s starting side.

A move, therefore, to St James’ Park seems to make sense for all parties, with Madueke guaranteed more gametime in the north east, whilst Newcastle strengthen their squad in an area of the pitch that needs quality added to it, with a Premier League proven talent. Madueke, who turned 22 in March, scored eight goals in all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

With another summer of huge transfer business at Chelsea, Madueke risks being lost in the shuffle if he stays at Stamford Bridge and Romano believes that the 22-year-old’s situation is ‘one to watch’ as the Blues prepare to sell a handful of Madueke’s current teammates.

Romano posted on X: ‘Chelsea will also work on outgoings in the next days. Lukaku expected to join Napoli, Raheem Sterling can leave if João Félix returns. As revealed, Noni Madueke one to watch in case of good bids with Newcastle interested. Diego Moreira considering Strasbourg loan.’