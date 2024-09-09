What is Eddie Howe’s strongest Newcastle United matchday squad when everyone is fit?

Newcastle United return to Premier League action this weekend, with a trip to Wolves following the international break.

Their win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out was a statement from Eddie Howe’s side against a direct European rival and one that will give them real encouragement that they can get results, even when not playing at their best.

An underwhelming summer window has passed and whilst they didn’t strengthen all too much during the window, they still have a very solid squad and one that can have a real go at qualifying for European football again. Sandro Tonali has returned from his ten-month suspension and looked good in the minutes he has played so far.

With Sven Botman still to return and Joe Willock once he is able to overcome his injury issues, the Magpies have lots of very good options. But just what is Eddie Howe’s best team when everyone is fit?

GK: Nick Pope

Pope pulled off a number of good saves against Spurs and is certainly Newcastle United’s number one this season.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento will do very well to keep Trippier out of the starting line-up this season. He has done well so far though and made it difficult for Howe to drop him.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar’s sending off against Southampton doesn’t change the fact he is the club’s best centre-back on current form.

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United clashes with Ben Brereton Diaz of Southampton. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

CB: Sven Botman

Dan Burn has been very good this season and Botman may struggle to displace him straight away when he returns from injury. However, the Dutchman has shown his great quality and will hopefully demonstrate those when he does return to the team.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall still has improvements to make in his game but has shown to be a very good option at left-back, particularly in attacking areas.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali has shown sparks of quality since his return to action in midweek and will be keen to show these more on a regular basis this season.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes is the captain of the team and is the glue that holds the side together. He has been very good so far this season and will be someone that their success is built around.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton was brilliant against Southampton and played a crucial role in helping set up Isak’s winner against Spurs. A fit Joelinton will be a major boost for Howe this season.

RW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon was electric last season and can hopefully reproduce that form this campaign.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak has scored his first goal of the season, will he be able to improve on last season’s stunning return in front of goal?

LW: Harvey Barnes

If Barnes can stay injury free, then he could be the difference maker for his side and be someone that can salvage them points and win games out of nowhere.

SUB: Martin Dubravka

SUB: Kieran Trippier

SUB: Dan Burn

SUB: Lloyd Kelly

SUB: Sean Longstaff

SUB: Joe Willock

SUB: Jacob Murphy

SUB: Callum Wilson

SUB: Will Osula