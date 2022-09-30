Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Australian youngster Garang Kuol.

The 18-year-old has joined the Magpies from Central Coast Mariners, where he will remain until the January transfer window.

Kuol made his senior debut for the Mariners a year ago and has since scored four goals in his first seven league appearances.

Speaking to the club, Kuol said: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.

“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”

Here are today’s rumours...

LEEDS UNITED STAR SET FOR FRESH CONTRACT TALKS

Leeds United are reportedly preparing to open contract talks with Jack Harrison over a new and improved deal. The 25-year-old was the subject of a bid by Newcastle United over the summer. (JustJoeFootballShow)

NEWCASTLE UTD FAILED PURSUIT OF MIDFIELDER WAS 'MESSY'

Newcastle United failed in their bid to sign Leicester City James Maddison over the summer, with reports claiming it 'ended up being a little bit messy'. The Magpies believed they could sign Maddison for a certain amount of money, however that wasn't the case. (Keith Downie)

CHELSEA JOIN WOLVES IN RACE FOR SOUTH AMERICAN PROSPECT

Chelsea have reportedly joined the battle to sign Chilean midfielder Dario Osorio. Wolves, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on the 18-year-old. (90min)

CHELSEA DUO LINKED WITH ITALY SWITCH

AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for either Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech if Rafael Leao leaves the club. The pair have struggled for game-time at Stamford Bridge this season. (Mail Online)

LEAGUE ONE BOSS TARGETS EVERTON STARLET

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has admitted that he is keen to sign Everton loanee Lewis Gibson permanently this summer. The 22-year-old has made four appearances in League One this season. (Bristol World)

EUROPEAN GIANTS TARGET £45M MAN CITY ACE

Real Madrid are said to be planning a £45 million move for Man City defender Joao Cancelo next summer. The Portuguese star's contract at the Etihad Stadium doesn't expire until 2027. (Mail Online)

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP BOSS BACKED TO JOIN LIVERPOOL

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been backed by former midfielder Paul Slane to become the next Liverpool boss once Jurgen Klopp leaves the club. The 57-year-old joined the Scottish champions from Yokohama F. Marinos last summer. (Grosvenor Sport)

WOLVES ACE REJECTED TWO PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS THIS SUMMER