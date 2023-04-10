Beginning with a clash against Unai Emery’s in-form Aston Villa side on Saturday, the Magpies then host Tottenham Hotspur in a real Champions League shootout on Sunday, April 23. Following this game, Howe’s side then make the trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday, April 27 before the month is rounded-off with a game against Southampton at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could prove to be a crucial quartet of games with Newcastle set to have a huge role in how both the top and bottom of the table looks when the season concludes on May 28. Ahead of these four crucial fixtures, we asked Newcastle United fans how many points they believe their side will take from their remaining games in April - and it’s clear that an overwhelming feeling of positivity has engulfed the fan base.

With 12 points on offer, the majority of fans that responded believe the Magpies are capable of picking up at least 10 points from their next four outings, although one game in particular has been highlighted as a potential banana skin. This is how Newcastle United fans reacted to our question posted on Twitter and Facebook:

@SavioNufc: Villa are be the toughest one in the this..Hoping for a draw there which will be a great result considering their form..Should be targeting all 12 points though

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RMJackson8: 12 as only game that'll be a challenge will be Villa, but I feel we can beat them.

@PeterAbley4: Think villa will be the toughest out of them am going to say 10 points

Newcastle fans waves flags in the crowd before the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north-east England on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

@kindernufc: 10 - 12 points. Only game which will be a tough one will be Villa away seen as they're in form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Blackburn: We are on a roll and more than capable of winning all 4 but I think we may take 10 points.

Michele Howard: 10, nice to think it could be 12 though!