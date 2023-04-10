The Athletic report that Newcastle United will take part in a ‘Summer Series’ alongside some of their Premier League rivals in the United States this summer. These matches will act as pre-season games to help Eddie Howe’s side get up to speed ahead of the resumption of the Premier League that will begin on the weekend of August 12, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Aston Villa will also take part in the series of matches pencilled in to take place at the end of July. Leeds United will also take part depending on their Premier League status.

Newcastle’s one confirmed pre-season plan thus far sees them travel to Ibrox Stadium to face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18. The game will act as Allan McGregor’s testimonial match.

Newcastle’s pre-season plans last summer were thrown into the air at the very last minute when the Ohio Cup was postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad