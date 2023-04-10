News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United to star in USA ‘summer series’ alongside Leeds United, Chelsea and Aston Villa

Newcastle United’s pre-season plans are beginning to take shape.

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

The Athletic report that Newcastle United will take part in a ‘Summer Series’ alongside some of their Premier League rivals in the United States this summer. These matches will act as pre-season games to help Eddie Howe’s side get up to speed ahead of the resumption of the Premier League that will begin on the weekend of August 12, 2023.

Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Aston Villa will also take part in the series of matches pencilled in to take place at the end of July. Leeds United will also take part depending on their Premier League status.

Newcastle’s one confirmed pre-season plan thus far sees them travel to Ibrox Stadium to face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18. The game will act as Allan McGregor’s testimonial match.

Newcastle’s pre-season plans last summer were thrown into the air at the very last minute when the Ohio Cup was postponed.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
