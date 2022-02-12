Eddie Howe’s side have taken eight points from their last four league games, a run that has lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time during his reign as head coach.

Their situation at the bottom of the Premier League is still a perilous one and they could even find themselves back in the bottom-three before they kick-off against Aston Villa tomorrow, however, the feel-good factor has returned to St James’s Park and supporter’s spirits are high on Tyneside once again.

Following the visit of Steven Gerrard’s side tomorrow, Newcastle face back-to-back trips to the capital to face West Ham and then Brentford before returning to the north east to host Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We may still be in winter, however, considering the fixtures that Newcastle have to play at the back end of the season, these four games could be pivotal in their bid for survival this campaign.

But how do Newcastle fans think Howe’s side will fare in these games? Well, we @MouthofTynePod asked that question on Twitter and Facebook – and we got quite a variety of answers:

@sjjd86 and @ptvolpe believe that Newcastle will take four and five points respectively whilst @Bear_Size believes that they should be targeting “6 at least”.

There were also a couple of supporters predicting a haul of seven points, including @adilangley whowrote: “Potential for 9 I think. Will come away with 7....and to be honest, I'd be quite happy with that considering where we were and how we were playing only 3 months ago against worse teams”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Newcastle United fans wave flags and show their support during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, it’s clear that the general consensus among supporters feel that Howe’s side should be aiming for three wins in their four games.

@IanIan11egg wrote: “Aim should 12 reality could be 9/10”

@Robbo_the_rhino: “12, 8 minimum”

@smurt132: “We could take all 12 but I’d be happy with 7”

On Facebook, Jonathan Howlett also shared this optimism: “All winnable, 10 points is fair”

Howe’s side will look to make it three wins in a row when they face Aston Villa at 2pm on Sunday, February 13.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.