After a dazzling display against Leeds United on Wednesday, the on-loan Barcelona star left the pitch having picked up a slight-injury, leading to reports that he may not be fit enough to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

However, Villa boss Steven Gerrard has quashed these rumours, revealing today that Coutinho will be fit to make the trip to St James’s Park:

"Phil Coutinho's fine. He got a bit of cramp in a few different areas and he tired a lot – he gave a lot to the game. In terms of being available for Newcastle, I’m sure he’ll be fine with a couple of recovery days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For me, the key thing was to get him up to speed from a physical point of view and we’re still working on that. He can get fitter and stronger and he will do with more training and games.”

However, Gerrard did reveal that in-form midfielder Emiliano Buendia is set to miss Sunday’s game:

"Emi Buendia's slightly different because he has had some contact, he had a big whack in his hip area which is really sore. He’s certainly a big doubt right now, but we’re hoping with some treatment and some good recovery days that maybe he’s got an outside chance.

"At the moment, he’s a serious doubt."

Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa is fit enough to face Newcastle United on Sunday (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

It will be the first time that Eddie Howe and Steven Gerrard have faced-off as managers and with both sides coming into the game in good form, Gerrard is expecting a tough contest:

"They’ve come through a transfer window and made some real good additions to what they already had. They’ve got some dangerous players, Eddie’s got a good style and we go there giving them the utmost respect.

"Every team and every challenge in the Premier League is tough, difficult and dangerous in different ways, so we have to respect that and prepare in the best possible way."

Newcastle head into Sunday’s game having secured back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season and are unbeaten in the league since December 19, 2021.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.