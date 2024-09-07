Sandro Tonali has shone on his return to the international stage.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonali has played just twice for Newcastle United following his ten-month ban from football. The Italian played for an hour during their Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest before being introduced as a second half substitute against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Despite not yet completing a full 90 for his club, Tonali was selected by Luciano Spalletti to represent Italy during the international break for their games against France and Israel in the Nations League. Kicking-off their break with a game against France, the Azzurri stunned the Parc des Princes with a 3-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalletti’s side went 1-0 down within a minute as Bradley Barcola netted for the hosts, however, they were level 30 minutes later with Tonali playing a starring role. In a clip that has now gone viral on social media, with the Newcastle United official accounts even posting it on their channels, Tonali receives the ball before pulling out a delightful backheel flick over the France defence and right into the path of Federico Dimarco to hammer home a volley.

It was a sensational piece of trickery that has excited Newcastle United fans across the world. Tonali simply wasn’t able to demonstrate this type of play during his first season at St James’ Park, but a run in the team now could be what he needs to show off his clearly immense talent.

The match against France also gave Tonali his first 90 minute competitive appearance with Newcastle United’s next game coming on Sunday 15 September when they face Wolves at Molineux.