Kieran Trippier’s future at Newcastle United has been the subject of intense speculation once again after the Magpies star was linked with clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia in recent days.

The 33-year-old is now in the final year of his current contract at St James Park and is yet to make Premier League start for the Magpies this season. Trippier was an unused substitute in the opening day win against Southampton and despite making a positive impact as a substitute in last weekend’s draw at Bournemouth, remained on the bench as goals from Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak gave Eddie Howe’s side a 2-1 home win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. As it stands ahead of the international break, Trippier’s only start came in the Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Just days after admitting he was surprised by talk of Trippier leaving the club, Howe stressed his desire to keep the experienced full-back at St James Park. Speaking after Sunday’s win against Spurs, the Magpies boss said: “Absolutely, I want Kieran here. That hasn’t changed, and that won’t change. I woke up to the stories via a few messages, as you do, but that was the first I’d heard of it.” On possible departures, he added “Maybe the players who have been linked with a move, like Jamal Lewis, could possibly leave. But we certainly hope that no one else does.”

Despite Howe’s comments, reports on Monday continued to suggest the former England international could still leave Newcastle as transfer windows in several different countries remain open for business. The Sun have claimed Trippier ‘wants to leave the North East’ and is the subject of interest from ‘a number of Saudi Arabian clubs’, who will have until October 6 to conclude any transfer business before their own window closes. That comes less than 24 hours after Trippier was reported to be in talks with Turkish Super Lig side Eyupspor, who are managed by former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder Eyupspor.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Turkish journalist Reşat Can Özbudak even went as far as to say Trippier had an agreement with the club as he said: “Kieran Trippier has reached an agreement with Eyüpspor. The football player is trying to get his annual income from Newcastle. Eyüpspor is waiting for these talks.”

There has been one major development in Trippier’s career already this season after he confirmed he was retiring from international football after earning 54 caps for England and helping the Three Lions reach the World Cup semi-finals and two European Championship finals.

Posting on his Instagram account last week, the Magpies star said: “I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps. It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments. I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

“Thank you to all my team mates - we have had some very special moments reaching 2 Euro finals, and a World Cup semi-final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament. And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments."