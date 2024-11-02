Alexander Isak of Newcastle United scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Arsenal FC at St James' Park on November 02, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle United beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Isak rose highest to head in from Anthony Gordon’s cross after just 12 minutes. It was the striker’s fourth goal of the season and third in the space of six days having scored against Chelsea in the Premier League and Carabao Cup matches.

It was also Isak’s 12th goal in his last 12 appearances at St James’ Park as Newcastle bounced back from a disappointing run of defeats in the Premier League.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was watching the match alongside former Arsenal striker Ian Wright as part of Premier League Productions’ coverage. And Shearer’s reaction to Isak’s goal was captured by the Premier League cameras.

The former Newcastle star was filmed celebrating in front of a dejected Wright as he felt Isak’s header and Gordon’s cross was a throwback to his playing days in the 90s.

“GREAT cross GREAT header,” Shearer tweeted following the goal.

The win ended a run of five games without a win for Newcastle in the Premier League as Eddie Howe’s side moved back into the top half of the table. It was a third win against Arsenal in four matches at St James’ Park.

Afterwards, Shearer tweeted: “What a magnificent performance from everyone in a Black & White Shirt #NEWARS.”