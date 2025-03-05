Newcastle United favourite linked with shock Rangers manager role - on one condition

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has been linked with becoming new Rangers manager.

Benitez is currently without a club after leaving Celta Vigo in March last year. The Spaniard, who helped guide Newcastle United to promotion from the Championship back in 2016, is currently assessing his options and could return to football management after brushing off retirement talk.

The 64-year-old was recently linked with becoming Brazilian side Botafogo’s new manager, but opted against moving to the South American side. “Yes, it was very close.” Benitez said when asked about Botafogo links.

“I had a very good conversation with the owner and also the director of football. They impressed me because they were very ambitious. But it was too far away.

"Then you have to analyse all the details, and my family is here. I was very happy with the approach because I liked the way that they approached. Very professional. And the ideas were very good.

“I have had a lot of offers during the year. But I was always waiting for the Premier League because it's the league that I like. You have to choose the right opportunity and hopefully it will come soon.”

With a return to management in Brazil out of the question, could a move to Scotland be on the cards for the 2005 Champions League winner? According to reports in the Daily Record , Benitez is among the leading candidates to become Rangers’ next permanent manager - but that relies on one big condition being met.

Rafa Benitez and Rangers takeover links

According to those reports, a consortium led by American businessman Andrew Cavenagh is interested in buying a controlling stake in Rangers. With Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, an influential figure behind the San Francisco 49ers investment wing, also involved in a potential deal, a takeover of the Ibrox outfit could prove transformational for the club.

Benitez is reportedly seen as a man that could help spearhead the new era if a deal is agreed and a takeover approved at some point in the future. Rangers currently sit a mammoth 16 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table and have lost three on the trot at home, including a 2-1 reverse against Motherwell at the weekend in Barry Ferguson’s first match in charge as interim manager.

Benitez’s Newcastle United takeover ‘near miss’

Being listed as frontrunner to spearhead the footballing side of a takeover is not new territory for Benitez, who five years ago, was linked with a similar move to St James’ Park. In what would have marked a sensational return to Tyneside, Benitez was listed as frontrunner to become Newcastle United manager if and when the Saudi-led takeover of the club was completed.

Whilst news of that potential takeover first emerged in spring 2020, it took until October 2021 to finally receive approval from the Premier League. By the time that was completed, Benitez was in the Goodison Park dugout, a few months into his role as Everton manager.

Eddie Howe was the man chosen to replace Steve Bruce, whilst Benitez would last just three more months as Toffees manager before being replaced by Frank Lampard.