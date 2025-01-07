Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have released a new range of Adidas training wear for 2025.

A Newcastle United Adidas black training range has gone on sale this week with eight different shirts, jackets, tops and hoodies available at the club store and online. Magpies players, including Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali, were filmed in the new training kit at the Newcastle Training Centre ahead of the official announcement.

Adidas have released a wide range of Newcastle clothing since starting a five-year manufacturing deal with the club last summer. The partnership is understood to be worth upwards of £30million per-season.

Newcastle also recently announced the re-launch of the iconic 1995-97 Adidas home shirt to mark its 30th anniversary. Newcastle’s current 2024-25 away kit his heavily inspired by the 1995-96 away kit and the retro theme is expected to continue into next season.

The Magpies’ next 2025-26 away kit is set to be inspired by the 1997-98 Adidas away design. Retro NUFC, a source that has previously leaked details of future Newcastle kit designs, has claimed that the club’s 2024-25 away shirt will be a ‘remake’ of the 1997-98 away shirt.

The unique shirt design featured one green and one orange stripe off-centre with the Newcastle Brown Ale logo on a navy torso featuring seahorse detailing from the club crest.

An ‘unofficial’ Newcastle 25/26 season special edition jersey by Master Football Store. | Master Football Store

The past three seasons under the ownership of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund have seen Newcastle adopt a white and/or green colour scheme for one of their change kits - a theme also expected to continue for next season.

An unofficial ‘Newcastle United 2025-26 Special Edition Jersey’ has been released by Thailand-based outlet Master Football Store. The design is very similar to Newcastle’s 2024-25 pre-match jersey only with the added sponsors and a colour change to navy with light blue detailing.