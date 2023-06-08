Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol's former team-mate signs for Sunderland

Garang Kuol's former Central Coast Mariners team-mate Nectarios Triantis has agreed to join Sunderland.

Newcastle United signed Kuol from the A-League club in January – and loaned him to Heart of Midlothian.

Eddie Howe plans to loan out the 18-year-old – who went to the World Cup in Qatar with Australia – next season.

“I think it’s probably too early for him to be part of our first-team picture here next year," said United's head coach. "I think, potentially, another loan spell will do him good as he continues to develop to the pace of this league.”

Sunderland today announced that Triantis – who made 26 appearances for the Mariners last season – had agreed to join the Championship club.

“The opportunity to join such a prestigious club is an honour, and I’m really looking forward to heading to England, and meeting my new team-mates, later this month," said Triantis.