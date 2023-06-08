Newcastle United player returns to old club after late-season blow

Joelinton is up and running ahead of Brazil internationals – after missing the end of Newcastle United's season.

The midfielder missed the final two games of the 2022/23 campaign after suffering what Eddie Howe described as a "knock" in the 4-1 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the injury did not stop the uncapped 26-year-old getting a call-up, along with club-mate Bruno Guimaraes, for Brazil's summer friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal on June 20.

And Joelinton has returned to Sport Recife, his first club, to train ahead of the games, which are being played in Barcelona and Lisbon respectively.

Joelinton was pictured jogging and meeting club staff.

Eddie Howe said that he was “hopeful” that Joelinton would be fit after last month's 1-1 draw against Chelsea.