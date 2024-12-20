Newcastle United forward in 'talks' over transfer as former Aston Villa boss eyes move
Newcastle United beat Brentford 3-1 in their last outing in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Midfielder Sandro Tonali scored twice against the Bees, whilst defender Fabian Schar also got himself on the scoresheet as the Toon Army booked their place in the final four of the competition.
Eddie Howe’s side are back in Premier League action this weekend with an away trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....
Winger latest
Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron is in ‘talks’ over a switch to Charlotte FC, according to GiveMeSport, whilst Al-Shabab are ‘still interested’ in him. The MLS outfit are managed by former Walsall, Brentford, Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Dean Smith and are keen on luring the attacker back to America.
A recent report by The Sun suggested Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Wolves, Marseille and Stuttgart are all admirers of the 30-year-old. He doesn’t appear to be short of options if he were to leave his current club in the upcoming January transfer window. Almiron, who is a Paraguay international with 64 caps to his name, has made eight appearances so far this season, three of which have come in the league. He has been on the books of his current club since the summer of 2019.
He was handed a new five-year deal back in February 2023 running until 2028. The former Atlanta United man said at the time: "I am very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle. I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I've felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.
"The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years. I think this is a reward for that hard work and I am very happy."
Meanwhile, Howe added: "Miggy is a hugely important part of our squad on and off the pitch and I'm very pleased to see his contribution acknowledged in this way. I'm delighted we'll continue our journey together."
Player snubbed move
Al-Khor SC’s Rúben Semedo has told Marca that he turned down Newcastle to join Villarreal back in 2017. He has said: “It was when I was leaving for the U21 European championship, which we lost to Spain. My agent told me that there was a proposal from Villarreal and Newcastle, but I saw on the internet that it was raining a lot there and I said no. I had the idea of Villarreal, who like to play football. Riquelme, Forlán and I said ‘no, I’m going there’. I didn’t think twice.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.