Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol is set for another loan spell after making his non-competitive debut for the club.

Kuol joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in January 2023 before being loaned out to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. The teenage forward scored once in nine appearances for Hearts before joining Dutch side Volendam last summer on a season-long loan.

It proved to be another frustrating spell for the Australian as he was limited to just 16 first-team appearances for the Eredivisie side, scoring once.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Kuol then joined up with the Newcastle first-team squad for the post-season trip to Australia where he featured and scored a penalty in the shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur before starting the 8-0 defeat to the A-League All Stars XI last month.

The 19-year-old is likely for another loan move this summer, with Newcastle journalist Liam Kennedy saying via Geordie Journos on YouTube: “Garang Kuol [will go] back on loan somewhere. He's still a young lad to be fair. There's a lot of people saying 'his next [loan] has to be it.'

“This is a lad who signed two years ago who hadn't kicked a ball. He hadn't played any senior football when he arrived at Newcastle United so it's no surprise he's had some struggles.

“He played in the A-League and the World Cup but never started a game though. That was the thing, we're not talking about a 17-year-old who had played a lot and then signed, he hadn't really played much football.

“I think he's one where I'm not going to write him off yet but I'm not going to write him in either. I'll send him back on loan and give the lad some confidence again and get him enjoying his football, playing some decent stuff and scoring some goals.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has also addressed Kuol’s future, stating last month: “There's a long way to go before the season starts but possibly another loan spell for him will be important.

“I think he needs, he's had a couple of loan spells now but he needs the next one to be a successful one and we need him to get more game time and hopefully that will happen.”