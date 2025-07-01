Newcastle United will face the likes of Celtic, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid during an exciting pre-season schedule.

Newcastle United will begin their preparations for the new Premier League season next week when they return for pre-season training.

There will be some absentees from Eddie Howe’s squad as players that have been on international duty throughout the summer will be allowed extra time to recover before linking up with their team-mate later in the month. United’s pre-season friendly schedule is all but completed as the Magpies confirmed a number of warm-up games over the last month - although there have been some suggestions a behind closed doors friendly could take place at some point.

As it stands, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will help United kickstart their preparations for a season that will see them return to the Champions League before a trip to Asia follows just days later. An exciting pre-season campaign will then come to a close with a home double-header against La Liga opposition before the attention turns towards the Premier League opener against top five rivals Aston Villa.

With the pre-season schedule set to get underway later this month, we take a look at the latest ticket information from the six friendly fixtures that have already been confirmed.

Saturday 19th July: Celtic (A)

The Magpies will kick off their on-field preparations for the new Premier League season with a trip north of the border as they take on the reigning Scottish Premiership champions. As confirmed by The Gazette’s Dominic Scurr, Eddie Howe’s side will wear their new third kit for the first time after it was released on Tuesday morning. Tickets are available for season ticket holders and are priced at Adult & Under 18 - £25.00, Senior 65+ and Under 17 - £17.00, Under 13 - £12.00.

Sunday 27th July: Arsenal (N)

Newcastle will travel to Asia just days after their game against Celtic as they step up their pre-season schedule by facing a trio of fixtures. They get underway with a meeting with Premier League rivals Arsenal at Singapore’s National Stadium. Tickets are available here and can be purchased at a cost of £64 for adults.

Wednesday 30th July: Team K League (N)

The Magpies head from Singapore to South Korea as they face a South Korea K League XI at the Suwon World Cup Stadium. Tickets are now available to season ticket holders and will go on general sale at 10am on Monday, July 7. Tickets are priced at £72 for adults.

Sunday 3rd August: Tottenham Hotspur (N)

The trio of friendly fixtures in Asia will be rounded off with a game against Spurs at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium. Tickets are now available to season ticket holders and will go on general sale at 10am on Monday, July 7. Tickets are priced at £77 for adults.

Friday 8th August: Espanyol (H)

A first home friendly of the summer as United face La Liga opposition once again at St James Park. The Catalan side finished in the lower half of Spanish football’s top tier last season and ended the campaign just two points clear of the relegation zone. Tickets are now on public sale here and are priced at £21 for adults and £11 for juniors and concessions.

Saturday 9th August: Atletico Madrid (H)

The Magpies pre-season schedule comes to a close with a home clash against another La Liga outfit as Diego Simeone’s men travel to St James Park. In what will be an ideal preparation for Howe and his players as they look towards their Champions League campaign, Atleti will provide an indication of the levels Newcastle must hit against the best in Europe. Tickets are now on public sale here and are priced at £21 for adults and £11 for juniors and concessions.