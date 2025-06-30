What are Newcastle United's chances of challenging for the Premier League title during the upcoming season?

Newcastle United have endured a frustrating start to their preparations for the new Premier League season.

The Magpies went into the summer looking to build on the momentum gained by their return to the Champions League and the historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool by strengthening their squad during the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

However, Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro has now become the latest reported target to opt for a move elsewhere as the Brazil international edges closer to securing a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea just a month after the Blues also won the race for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

Newcastle are hoping to add a goalkeeper, a centre-back, a winger and a striker to their ranks before the end of the summer transfer window and recent reports have suggested they are slowly making progress to meet one of those needs as they moved closer to agreeing a deal for Burnley and England goalkeeper James Trafford.

There is no doubt Eddie Howe’s squad must be strengthened ahead of what is likely to be another challenging campaign - but what are the chances of Newcastle taking a big step forwards and challenging the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title? We take a look at the latest Premier League title odds with the help of odds provided by Betfair.

The latest Premier League title odds

500/1 - Sunderland, Brentford, Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Leeds United, Fulham, Nottingham Forest 250/1 - Bournemouth 200/1 - Brighton and Hove Albion 50/1 - Tottenham Hotspur 40/1 - Aston Villa 33/1 - Manchester United 18/1 - Chelsea 12/1 - Newcastle United 5/2 - Arsenal 9/4 - Manchester City 7/4 - Liverpool

What did Eddie Howe say about Newcastle United securing a Champions League place?

Speaking after the final day defeat against Everton, the Magpies boss said: "We were getting updated but I didn't want it to dominate my focus. It was only when it looked like we were struggling to score in that second half and our result was in jeopardy that the other results became more important for us, but all the way through the game we were still trying to find a way to score and claw ourselves a way back into the game. I think there was a point with about five minutes to go that it looked like barring an amazing last five or 10 minutes, we were there. The achievement is huge.

“Naturally, when we lose the game, there is a disappointment. I think we have to override that with the 38 games of the season to qualify for the competition. It is a huge moment for the club. The experience we had there the first time (in 2023) will help us no end, I think. We felt we grew through the competition, so I think we are stronger. I think we are better prepared both physically and mentally for the competition ahead."