Newcastle United supporters will be expecting to see the club’s first signing of the summer confirmed this week with Alessandro Tonali’s capture set to be confirmed.

Clubs across the Premier League have already been busy in this transfer window including the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur who have all completed deals. Meanwhile, the Magpies continue to be linked with several other players as the rumour mill keeps turning.

It is claimed that the north east club are ‘getting serious’ about signing a 22-year old midfielder who has also been linked with a move to Merseyside and is thought to be valued by his current club at around £60 million. Elsewhere, another midfielder is being linked but this time on a loan move from English champions Manchester City. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, July 3:

Newcastle United ‘getting serious’ about signing £60m Liverpool target

Per a report from HITC, Newcastle United are ‘getting serious’ about Khephren Thuram who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. The 22-year old is currently with Nice in France’s Ligue 1 and is highly regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe.

Having won his first senior cap for the France international men’s team earlier this year, the former Monaco youth player is reportedly valued at £60 million by his current club. Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to be ‘pushing hard’ for a deal.

Newcastle United linked with loan move for Man City midfielder

The Telegraph reports that Newcastle United are looking into the possible loan signing of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips this summer. It is also claimed that Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher ‘remains of interest’ to the Magpies and that they have ‘reached a stalemate’ in their bid to land Southampton’s Tino Livramento.

