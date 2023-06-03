Newcastle United are closing in on a move for teenage winger Yankuba Minteh. The 18-year-old has impressed for Odense this season, netting four goals and registering a further six assists.

The youngster looks set to join the Magpies after he was left out of Odense’s matchday squad for their Superligaen relegation round clash against FC Midtjylland. Minteh has been a fairly regular member of Andreas Alm’s squad throughout the campaign, playing predominantly on the right wing.

Odense sporting director Bjorn Wesstrom confirmed the news that Minteh wouldn’t feature against FC Midtjylland, saying: “It is a difficult decision, but with the risks and opportunities in this case, I have concluded that it is overall the best decision that he sit out the match against FC Midtjylland.”

The teenager has previously spoken about reported interest in him from Newcastle United, In April, Minteh said: “You should probably take that with my agent. I don’t know anything about it.

“I am ready to take the next step, and it will only be good for me. Of course, I want to go to Newcastle.

“It’s a big club in the Premier League and they’re doing something good. They are fighting for a place in the Champions League.”

