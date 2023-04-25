Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger ‘confirms’ interest in Newcastle United move

Yankuba Minteh has revealed his desire to play in the Premier League amid reported interest from Newcastle United. The 18-year-old, who currently plays for Danish side Odense BK, has opened up about rumours linking him with a move to St James’ Park, revealing that he would like to make the move to Tyneside.

Minteh said: “You should probably take that with my agent. I don’t know anything about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am ready to take the next step, and it will only be good for me. Of course, I want to go to Newcastle.

“It’s a big club in the Premier League and they’re doing something good. They are fighting for a place in the Champions League.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Leeds player Crysencio Summerville reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In 13 league games this season, Minteh has three goals and six assists and earned his first call-up to the Gambia national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘plot’ Leeds United swoop

According to Football Insider, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund have identified Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville as a potential addition this summer if Leeds are relegated from the Premier League. Leeds currently sit in 16th place but could see a summer exodus this summer if they drop into the Championship.

Summerville, who moved to the club from Feyenoord in September 2020, has made 24 Premier League appearances this season and has registered four goals and two assists in that time.

Everton winger issues rallying call

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demarai Gray has urged Everton fans to be the difference when Newcastle United visit Goodison Park on Thursday. Speaking to the club’s website, Gray said: “They have done well and we are aware they will be confident on the back of last weekend’s win [over Tottenham]. But any team that comes to Goodison knows it’s never easy.

“It’s never going to be comfortable. If we focus on our game, our plan and apply ourselves right for the game then we can fight for the points.