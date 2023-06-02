The 18-year-old is reportedly ‘close’ to sealing a move to St James’ Park after impressing in the Danish Superligaen this season. The Magpies, whose qualification for the Champions League means they will strengthen their first-team this summer, will also look to add quality youth players to their ranks.

Minteh seems to be the first of these youngsters to make the switch to Tyneside. But who is he, why do Newcastle want to sign him and what’s the latest on their reported interest?

Who is Yankuba Minteh?

Minteh is an 18-year-old winger who currently plays his football in Denmark for Odense. In 17 league games this season, his first full season of senior football in Denmark, Minteh has scored four goals and registered six assists.

Eligible to play internationally for Gambia, Minteh predominantly features on the right wing but can play on the opposite flank if required. Short clips of Minteh, that have done the rounds on social media recently, show him to be lightning quick both on and off the ball and someone that is very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

A move for Minteh is likely to cost Newcastle around £5m.

The latest on Newcastle United’s transfer interest…

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Minteh for a while now, but the conclusion of the Premier League season and forthcoming opening of the transfer window, has seemingly sped up the process for a move. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are ‘closing in’ on a move for Minteh and that if he joins as expected, he will be loaned back out to further his development.

He tweeted: ‘Newcastle are closing in on another top talent for the future: 2004 born winger Yankuba Minteh is set to join Magpies on permanent deal from Odense, work permit pending. #NUFC

‘The Gambian winger will cost €7m, as @F_Abolhosseini called. Medical to take place soon.’

Before adding: ‘More: Newcastle are already exploring options to loan out Yankuba Minteh once he joins the club. #NUFC