‘No intention’ - Newcastle United and Man Utd given major transfer hint over wonderkid’s future
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji this summer and Fabrizio Romano has recently dropped a major hint over his future at the Danish side. Bardghji is recognised as one of European football’s top young talents and has demonstrated his abilities at the highest level with his club, netting during Copenhagen’s famous Champions League win over Manchester United earlier this season.
Bardghji is expected to leave Copenhagen in the near future and Romano’s latest update suggests that is very likely to happen this summer, revealing that the 18-year-old has ‘no intention’ of signing a new deal with the club.
Romano posted on X: “Roony Bardghji, strange case for one of best talents in Europe. From being top scorer with 10 goals for Copenhagen to… zero minutes in first games of 2024. Reason is that Bardghji has no intention to sign new long term deal — from the summer, he will only have 18 months left on his contract with several top clubs monitoring him.”
The Magpies are far from the only team credited with an interest in Bardghji, however, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur among those linked with his signature. Newcastle will likely enter the summer transfer market aiming to strengthen in areas across the pitch and as Bardghji has played predominantly as a right-winger for his club, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them shortlist the teenager as a potential signing.